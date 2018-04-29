Tokyo: Vietnamese national sprayed liquid on deliveryman in robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Vietnamese national in the theft of a high-end wristwatch from a deliveryman in Kita Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 29).

At around 7:00 p.m. on February 14, Nguyen Ngoc Son, 25, allegedly sprayed an unspecified liquid into the face of the delivery man from a takkyubin company and stole the wristwatch, valued at around 770,000 yen.

Nguyen, who has been accused of robbery, admits to the allegations, telling police that he did indeed spray the liquid. He initially denied involvement.

At the time of the incident, Nguyen lived in the residence. However, he fled the scene after taking the wristwatch, which had been ordered on a cash-on-delivery basis by another Vietnamese national also living at the residence.

On March 27, police arrested the other Vietnamese national on suspicion of robbery. On April 27, an officer apprehended Nguyen near Tokyo Metro Minowa Station.