Tokyo: ‘Kamen Rider’ actor not prosecuted over alleged molestation of 2 women

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 30-year-old actor in the “Kamen Rider” television series for allegedly molesting two women in Setagaya Ward last month, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 28).

At around 1:30 a.m. on March 4, Tsunenori Aoki, 30, who appeared as the character Ryoma Sengoku in “Kamen Rider Gaim,” allegedly pushed down one of the women, aged in her 30s, on a road in the Taishido area. He then reached under her skirt with his right hand.

Aoki, who was accused of attempted indecent assault, told the Setagaya Police Station upon his arrest that he was drunk at the time and did not recall the incident.

In the other case, Aoki was accused of indecent assault resulting in injury of another woman in the same area at around the same time. The victim suffered a neck injury during the assault, police said.

On Friday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Aoki. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Aoki became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. He is suspected in two other cases in involving other women that took place that same day.