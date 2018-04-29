Hokkaido: Woman, 58, fatally stabs husband

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police last week arrested a 58-year-old woman over the fatal stabbing her husband at the residence they share in the town of Otofuke, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 26).

At around 4:10 a.m. on April 25, Naomi Takatsu arrived at the Obihiro Police Station to confess to stabbing her husband, 67-year-old Masahi, at their residence.

Officers arriving at the residence found the body of Masashi, a tax accountant, collapsed in the living room. His upper body had stab wounds, according to police.

Takatsu is believed to have stabbed her husband at around 8:30 p.m. on the day before his body was found. She has been accused of murder.

Police found a knife that is believed to have been used in the crime in the residence. Since no blood was found on the knife, police believe the suspect washed it prior to its discovery.

Only the suspect and victim live at the residence. The couple consulted with police on two occasions in 2013 and 2014 over domestic disputes.