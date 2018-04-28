Tokyo cops nab two over attempted home robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two of three men who bound a woman during an attempted robbery at her residence in Shinjuku Ward earlier this month, reports TBS News (Apr. 27).

On April 12, Yuta Tsuchiya and Kiyonori Kohara, both 23-year-old residents of Shizuoka Prefecture, tied the arms and legs of the woman with adhesive tape at the residence, located in the Hyakunincho area, and began ransacking the interior.

“Keep quiet. Where’s the safe?” one of them threatened. After the men fled empty-handed, the woman freed herself, police said.

On April 19, male intruders bound and robbed a 60-year-old man of 4 million yen in cash at his residence in Musashimurayama City. Police are investigating whether Tsuchiya and Kohara were also behind that incident.

Tsuchiya became a person of interest in the Shinjuku case during an investigation into a separate robbery that resulted in the arrest of a male Brazilian national.