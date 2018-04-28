Tokyo cops nab man in ¥2 million attempted swindle of elderly woman

April 28, 2018

Shingo Watanabe
Shingo Watanabe (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man and a male youth over the attempted swindle of an elderly woman in Sumida Ward earlier this month, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 26).

According to the Mukojima Police Station, the woman, 83, was told over the telephone by a person impersonating her son that he had lost 2 million in a business deal and needed money.

Police later apprehended the youth, 19, on a road in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture as he attempted to retrieve the money in cash. Police also arrested Shingo Watanabe, 20, who served as a look-out.

Police suspect that the pair have committed similar crimes in the past.

