Tokyo: Images released by police lead to arrest of fraud suspect

TOKYO (TR) – After an appeal to the public in seeking the perpetrator behind the swindling of a elderly woman, Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man, reports TBS News (Apr. 25).

In March, the woman, aged 65 and living in Tama City, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a bank official who said that her bank cards had expired and needed to be replaced.

Thereafter, Yasunori Takenaka arrived at the residence and collected two bank cards. A total of 1 million yen in cash was then pulled from her accounts, according to police.

In appealing to the public, police released images showing the suspect around the time he collected the cards.

During questioning, the suspect said that he “did not want to speak” about the matter. Police believe he has been involved in other similar crimes.