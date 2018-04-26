Tokyo cops: Yakuza threatened restaurant into purchasing New Year decorations

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly threatening the female manager of a restaurant in Hachioji City into purchasing decorations last year, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 25).

In December, Junya Shiibashi, a 45-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly threatened the woman into paying 90,000 yen in cash for a pine decoration commonly hung outside a business for the New Year’s holiday.

The gangster denies the allegations, according to police.

Shiibashi has demanded that the woman make the same purchase for the past five years. “You understand?” he reportedly asked her in December. “Take care of it again this year.”

Please are investigating whether the suspect committed the same crime with other businesses in the area.