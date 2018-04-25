Kinki police staffer flashed woman

In January, the Osaka Summary Court ordered a staff member of the Kinki Kanku Police Station to pay a fine of 100,000 yen for flashing a woman (Wikipedia)

OSAKA (TR) – Investigative sources with the Osaka Prefectural Police revealed on Tuesday that a 47-year-old staff member with the National Police Agency was sent to prosecutors for exposing himself to a woman last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 24).

At around 12:30 a.m. on November 2, the staff member, assigned to the Kinki Kanku Police Station, revealed the lower half of his body to the woman, aged in her 20s, on a footpath in the Nishi Tenma area of Kita Ward.

After the incident, the woman alerted police. Initially, the staff member, who had been out drinking, told investigators that he was “urinating outdoors” in denying the allegations. However, he later admitted to exposing himself, the sources said.

According to the sources, the Tenma Police Station later sent the staff member to prosecutors. In January, the Osaka Summary Court ordered him to pay a fine of 100,000 yen. That same month, he received a warning. However, the nature of the admonition was not revealed.

The staff member was employed in an accounting division at the station at the time of the incident. He has since moved to another division.

