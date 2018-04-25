Hokkaido: Man, 44, arrested over fatal stabbing of woman

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of a woman at his residence in Hakodate City on Tuesday, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 25).

At around 6:10 p.m., Takahiro Miura allegedly used a knife to stab his wife in the chest. After Miura alerted police by telephone about 30 minutes later, officers arriving at the scene found the woman collapsed and bleeding inside a room of the residence.

After being transported to a hospital, the woman was confirmed dead, police said.

Miura, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the motive for the crime while assessing whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.