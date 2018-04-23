TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former Bank of Japan employee who is suspected in the theft of more than one dozen commemorative gold coins from the bank’s headquarters in Chuo Ward earlier this month, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 20).

On April 2, Koichi Yakushiji, a 54-year-old former employee of the Currency Issuing Department, allegedly stole two gold coins — valued at 100,000 yen each — while on duty.

Yakushiji, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations.

According to the BOJ, a routine examination of a vault on April 10 revealed that a coin commemorating the marriage of Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako in 1993 — valued at 100,000 yen — was missing.

Thus far, the BOJ has found a total of 16 coins missing. One of the missing coins was issued to commemorate Emperor Akihito’s accession to the throne in 1989. The total value of the lost property is 1.55 million yen, according to the BOJ.

Based on records and interviews with staff members, the BOJ concluded that it was likely that the coins were taken by an employee in the department.

Yakushiji was dismissed on April 20.