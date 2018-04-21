Tokyo: Nigerian not prosecuted over alleged smuggling of 100 kg of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male Nigerian national over the alleged smuggling of more than 100 kilograms of marijuana inside wooden doors last year, reports TBS News (Apr. 20).

In December of last year, Charles Felix Amadi, 42, and three other male and female suspects allegedly smuggled 106 kilograms of marijuana concealed inside wooden doors that arrived via a freighter from South Africa at the Oi Terminal in Shinagawa Ward.

According to the Osaki Police Station, the contraband, which was hidden inside doors measuring 80 centimeters wide by 2 meters tall, has an estimated street value of 600 million yen. It was discovered by customs officials upon arrival.

At the time of his arrest in March, Amandi denied the allegations.

On Friday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Amandi. No reason for the non-prosecution was given. However, sources speculate it was due to insufficient evidence.

In February, police arrested the three other suspects in the case, including Tsuyoshi Shimozawa, a 53-year-old member of the Matsuba-kai living in Kuki City, Saitama Prefecture.