Tokyo: Yakuza found with guns, illegal drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have announced the arrest of a member of a criminal syndicate over the possession of weapons and illegal drugs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 19).

Police have accused Takeshi Katsumata, a 44-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai living in Niiza City, Saitama Prefecture, of possessing two revolvers and 41 rounds of ammunition found in a storage room in Nerima Ward on March 30.

Police later searched the residence of Katsumata and found 800 grams of marijuana and 300 grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, with a combined street value of around 23 million yen.

During questioning, Katsumata, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, denies possessing the firearms and weapons, saying that they did not belong to him. However, he has admitted to possessing the stimulant drugs and marijuana, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 19).

Police are now investigating whether Katsumata is a member of a drug smuggling ring.