Tokyo: Prowler stole Gucci, Ray-Ban items from home

April 20, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Tokyo

Yoshio Fujiwara
Yoshio Fujiwara (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 33-year-old male company employee who is suspected in multiple thefts inside residences this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 19).

Sometime between March 25 and April, Yoshio Fujiwara, a resident of Nakano Ward, allegedly gained access to the residence of a 25-year-old man, located in the same ward, through an unlocked window and stole a Gucci necklace and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses, with a total value of around 60,000 yen.

Fujiwara, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I sold the goods at a shop in Shinjuku,” the suspect told police, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 19).

Fujiwara is also under investigation over seven other similar cases that took place in the same area.

