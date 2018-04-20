Tokyo: Hokkaido man, 47, sent death threat to actress Non

TOKYO (TR) – Investigative sources with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Thursday revealed the arrest of a 47-year-old man for allegedly sending a death threat online to actress Non last year, reports Nikkan Sports (Apr. 19).

On March 29, 2017, Yoshikatsu Tanaka, a part-time employee living in Kitami City, Hokkaido Prefecture, allegedly used his smartphone to post four messages in the comment section of the blog of Non, 24, in which he suggested that he would kill her.

The sources did not divulge whether the suspect, who was arrested on Wednesday, admits to the allegations.

The matter emerged when the management company of the blog alerted the Seijo Police Station about the posted comments. Investigators then used the IP address used to make the comments and other blog-related information to track down the suspect.