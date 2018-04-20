Tokyo cops bust unlicensed Philippine pub in Adachi

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a hostess club featuring Filipino women in Adachi Ward for operating without a license, reports TBS News (Apr. 19).

According to police, the female manager of Restaurant and Bar Cebu employed hostesses to entertain male customers without a license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

“I took advantage of my experience in working at another Philippine pub in Adachi in the past, and I thought that it would be profitable if I were to open one myself,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the club employs four Filipino hostesses. Since opening in January of last year, the club has accumulated 13 million yen in sales.

According to police, the manager did not change her business operations despite receiving a warning in November of last year.