Tokyo cops bust unlicensed Philippine pub in Adachi

April 20, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Tokyo

Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Restaurant and Bar Cebu in Adachi Ward
Police have accused Restaurant and Bar Cebu in Adachi Ward of operating without a proper license

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a hostess club featuring Filipino women in Adachi Ward for operating without a license, reports TBS News (Apr. 19).

According to police, the female manager of Restaurant and Bar Cebu employed hostesses to entertain male customers without a license under the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

“I took advantage of my experience in working at another Philippine pub in Adachi in the past, and I thought that it would be profitable if I were to open one myself,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the club employs four Filipino hostesses. Since opening in January of last year, the club has accumulated 13 million yen in sales.

According to police, the manager did not change her business operations despite receiving a warning in November of last year.

Facebook Comments
Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Tokyo Style

Related Articles