TOKYO (TR) – Following the discovery of 10 guns and ammunition inside a dormitory in Fuchu City last week, police have arrested the president of the construction company that uses the facility, the second arrest in the case, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 19).

On April 10, management of the dormitory alerted police after finding the 10 guns and 200 rounds of ammunition inside a suitcase placed in a room. The contraband was found while the room was being clearing following the departure of Charles Aron Mitra, a 29-year-old former employee of a subcontractor of the construction company.

Three days later, Mitra surrendered to police at a station in Fuchu. Police subsequently accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law for possessing one of the 10 guns. During questioning, he denied the allegations, telling police that he had taken custody of the luggage but was unaware of the contents.

In the latest development, police have also arrested Keita Uryu, the 40-year-old president of the company, on the same charge. Like Mitra, he has claimed to have not known the contents of the bag in denying the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether other persons had taken custody of the weapons.