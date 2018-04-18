Yamaguchi: Man, 33, fatally stabs mother

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have arrested a 33-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his mother at the residence they share in Shunan City on Monday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 16).

At around 6:00 p.m., police received a call from a man claiming that his son was “behaving violently” and his wife had been stabbed at the residence.

Officers arriving at the scene found Miki Isomura, the 60-year-old manager of a convenience store, collapsed in the kitchen with a stab wound to the chest. She was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

Police subsequently arrested her son, Yosuke, on suspicion of attempted murder. He has admitted to stabbing his mother with a knife, according to police.

All three persons live at the residence, which also includes a shop. Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.