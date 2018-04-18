Osaka: 2 corpses found in Sakai residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after the bodies likely belonging to an elderly woman and her son were found in their residence in Sakai City on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 16).

At around 3:45 p.m., a newspaper delivery person alerted police after noticing an accumulation of newspapers at the residence, located inside an apartment building in the Miyazonocho area.

According to the Nishi Sakai Police Station, fire personnel entered the residence through a window after finding the front door locked and discovered the bodies in one of the rooms.

Both bodies, which did not exhibit any external wounds, were clothed. Based on the stage of decay, it is believed they died at least 10 days before the discovery, police said.

Police suspect the bodies are that of the woman and her son who occupy the residence since they cannot be contacted.

Police are now seeking to determine the cause of death.