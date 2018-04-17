TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a female middle school student over the alleged theft of 10 million yen in cash from the house of an acquaintance in Koto Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 16).

Between the start of January and February 27, the girl, 14, allegedly stole 10 million yen in cash from the mother of a former classmate during multiple visits to the residence.

The girl, who was arrested on suspicion of theft on April 15, admits to the allegations. She told police that the thefts took place when she visited the residence “to play.”

According to police, some of the stolen money was handed out to about one dozen classmates at the school in increments of between 500,000 yen and 1 million yen. Police have recovered 7.4 million yen of the total.

“In wanting to fit in with my classmates, I experienced stress,” the girl told police.

The girl got to know the acquaintance when they were in elementary school together. The matter emerged when the mother of the girl found tote bags containing cash in a closet in their residence.