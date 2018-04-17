Tokyo cops nab Chinese boy in convenience store robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a Chinese boy over the alleged robbery of a convenience store in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 15).

On March, the boy, 17, entered an outlet of 7-Eleven in the Omori area and held a knife up to a 28-year-old male clerk. “Hand over the money,” the suspect reportedly said before fleeing the scene with about 86,000 yen in cash from a register.

The clerk was not hurt in the incident, according to the Omori Police Station.

“I wanted money,” the suspect told police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the youth surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are also investigating whether the boy was behind the robbery of 400,000 yen in cash from another convenience store in the same ward on April 11.