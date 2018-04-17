Osaka: Women robbed at knifepoint in Suminoe

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed two women while wielding a knife at their residence in Osaka City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 16).

At around 9:00 p.m., the perpetrator thrust a knife before one of the women, a Vietnamese national, at the entrance of the residence, located in Suminoe Ward. “Where’s the money?” he reportedly said while binding the limbs of both women once inside.

After staying in the residence for about two hours, the suspect fled the scene with about 100,000 yen in cash, a credit card and its personal identification number.

The second woman, who is a work colleague of the Vietnamese national, suffered a wound to the chest when the perpetrator thrust the knife at her. She was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered serious, according to the Suminoe Police Station.

Believed to be in his 20s, the man stands up to 170 centimeters tall. A speaker of Vietnamese and Japanese, he was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a breathing mask at the time of the incident. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.