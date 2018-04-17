Hokkaido: Woman, 78, and son left body of man in residence

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 78-year-old woman and her son for allegedly leaving the body of a man at the son’s residence in Sapporo’s Chuo Ward, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 16).

On April 15, police arrested Takako Toyoshima and her son, 43-year-old Yuki Niioka, for abandoning the body of 61-year-old Hiroaki Kumagai inside a room of the residence between midnight and 6:00 p.m. the day before.

The suspects, who have been accused of abandoning a corpse, admit to the allegations, according to the Sapporo-Minami Police Station.

Prior to the discovery, officers received a tip from an acquaintance of both suspects. Upon finding the body on April 14, police did not notice any external wounds.

Toyoshima lives in another apartment near that of her son. Both suspects were present when the body was found by police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kumagai.