Hiroshima: Man, 44, accused of stabbing woman who later died

HIROSHIMA (TR) – Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of a woman, who later died, at a hotel in Hiroshima City, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 16).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, an employee of the hotel, located in Asakita Ward, alerted emergency services after guest Kei Fukiake, a company employee, requested an ambulance.

Personnel arriving at the hotel found Fukiake’s female acquaintance, 48, collapsed with multiple stab wounds to the chest and other parts of her body inside one of the rooms. She was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later.

Officers subsequently arrested Fukiake on suspicion of attempted murder. He admits to the allegations.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.