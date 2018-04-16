Niigata: Man, 21, stabs father of female colleague in Nagaoka

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly stabbing the father of a female colleague at the residence of the victim in Nagaoka City on Saturday, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 16).

At around 11:00 p.m., Katsuya Kishimoto, a company employee living in Sanjo City, is alleged to have wielded a knife with a 17-centimeter-long blade in repeatedly stabbing Hideyuki Takahashi, 54, in the head at the residence, located in the Kotohira area.

The victim was rushed to a hospital with wounds considered serious but not life-threatening, according to the Nagaoka Police Station.

Kishimoto, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, Kishimoto fled the residence. However, police apprehended him at his residence after his property was found at the crime scene.

The suspect is employed at the same company as the daughter of the victim. During questioning, the suspect said that he had not experienced any problems with the daughter of the victim.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.