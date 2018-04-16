Gunma: Skeletal remains found in Tone River

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after skeletal remains were found in the Tone River in Maebashi City on Sunday, reports TBS News (Apr. 15).

According to police, the person stood up to 170 centimeters tall. Based on an examination of the bones, the body is likely that of an adult male. He is believed to have died several months before the discovery.

The body was found by a 72-year-old male clean-up volunteer combing the riverbed at around 2:30 p.m. No personal articles were found at the scene, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.