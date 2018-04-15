Tokyo: Cops raid Kabukicho gambling dens with ties to yakuza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a pair of gambling establishments for operating illegally in the of Shinjuku Ward that are believed to have ties to criminal syndicates, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 13).

On April 12, police arrested Satoru Oida, the 45-year-old manager of slot parlor Sooki Soba, Masahiko Sakamoto, the 59-year-old manger of casino Pair Pair and two other employees for providing wagering in violation of the law.

The establishments are located in the same building in the Kabukicho red-light district. A security camera system monitored persons entering and exiting the premises in order to prevent a bust by law enforcement, according to police.

Police also seized 50 pachi suro (or pachinko slot) machines were deemed to be in violation of the law from Sooki Soba. Five male and female customers who were inside both businesses at the time of the raid were also arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling.

Pair Pair opened in November of last year. Since starting operations the month before, Sooki Soba accumulated 16 million yen in revenue, police said.

Police are now examining seized account books and customer lists from the premises while also investigating whether management of the operations are tied to organized crime.