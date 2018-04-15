Tokyo: 10 guns found in dorm once occupied by Filipino national

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Filipino national after 10 guns and ammunition was found inside a dormitory where he once lived in Fuchu City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 14).

On Friday, Charles Aron Mitra, 29, surrendered to police at a station in Fuchu. Police subsequently arrested him for allegedly possessing one of the 10 guns found inside a suitcase placed in the dormitory, which belongs to a construction company.

Mitra, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, denies the allegations, telling police that he had taken custody of the luggage but was unaware of the contents.

According to police, Mitra worked for a subcontractor of the construction company. In taking care of his dismissal, management discovered the contraband, which also included 200 rounds of ammunition, in the room on April 10 and alerted police.