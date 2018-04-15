Gunma: Female shoplifter, 42, slashes manager with box cutter

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested an alleged female shoplifter for slashing the manager of a supermarket in Tatebayashi City on Thursday, reports TBS News (Apr. 12).

At around 2:40 p.m., Yoko Kojima, 42, attempted to leave the store, located in the town of Meiwa, with 14 items, including soap and canned goods, valued at 7,666 yen without paying.

When confronted by the manager, 52, outside the store, she allegedly slashed him in the right wrist with a box cutter utility knife with a 3-centimeter-long blade.

The manager suffered light injuries, according to police.

During questioning, the woman, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury, admitted to the allegations.

Prior to the incident, a security guard called out to the woman after noticing that she bypassed the cash register. The manager then attempted to apprehend her when she wielded the knife.