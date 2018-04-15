Chiba cops: Elderly woman committed suicide by strangling herself

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have revealed that the death of an 88-year-old woman, once thought to have been a murder, is now being considered a suicide, reports TBS News (Apr. 12).

On the morning of April 2, the eldest son (62) of Mitsu Isono found her collapsed and not breathing at her residence in the Ichinogo area. The woman was later confirmed dead at a hospital.

Based on the results of an autopsy conducted the following day, the neck of the woman showed signs of pressure having been applied with a rope, which led police to believe that someone fatally strangled her.

In the latest development, police now believe that Isono strangled herself in intentionally taking her life. Police explained the change in tact by revealing that a will from the woman has been found.

As well, a family member has said that an electrical cord was found around the neck of Isono at the time the body was found. However, the cord was removed before officers arrived, police said.

According to a previous report, the woman lived with her eldest son. Another son (58) lives in a building on the same property.

On the day of the discovery, the eldest son found Isono collapsed after he returned home from work.