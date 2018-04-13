Tokyo: Yakuza among suspects in ¥2 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested several persons, including an organized crime member, over the alleged swindle of 2 million yen from an elderly woman last year, reports TBS News (Apr. 13).

In May, the woman, a 70-year-old resident from Kanagawa Prefecture, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be her son who said that he needed money to compensate for an embezzlement scheme he carried out.

According to the Ikebukuro Police Station, Shinsuke Kinoshita, a 22-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, subsequently ordered 31-year-old Koichi Nishihama to collect 2 million yen in cash from the woman.

Kinoshita, who has been accused of fraud, has declined to comment on the allegations, according to police.

Police believe that Kinoshita and Nishihama are members of a fraud ring that targets elderly victims. In March, police first arrested Kinoshita over a separate case.