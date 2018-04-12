Tokyo police search for man suspected in ¥4.5 million swindle of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of 4.5 million yen earlier this month, reports TBS News (Apr. 12).

On April 6, the woman, aged in her 80s and living in Suginami Ward, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be her daughter who claimed that she needed money to compensate for having lost a bag containing a bank check on a train.

Later that day, the suspect arrived at the residence and collected 4.5 million yen in cash while posing as her daughter’s boss.

Images released by police show the suspect, who has dyed-blonde hair, wearing a suit while talking on a mobile telephone. Believed to be in his 20s, he stands about 175 centimeters tall.

Police believe that the suspect is a member of a fraud ring who is tasked with making collections from victims.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Ogikubo Police Station at 03-3397-0110.