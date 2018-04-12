Tokyo: Man dies in plunge from building after foiled convenience store robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a man committed suicide by leaping from a building after attempting to rob a convenience store in Kodaira City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 12).

On April, the man entered an outlet of chain Family Mart and held a pair of scissors up to an employee. “Hand over 5 million yen,” the suspect reportedly threatened.

After the clerk indicated that he would alert the police, the suspect fled the store empty-handed.

Police identified the suspect as being a 35-year-old man who lives near the store after an analysis of security camera footage.

It was later learned that the man leaped to his death from an apartment building nearby in intentionally taking his life at some point after he left the store.

Police plan to send papers on the man to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted robbery.