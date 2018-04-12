Tokyo: Man, 24, accused of illicit encounter with teenage girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male contract employee for Japan Post over an alleged illicit encounter with a high school girl earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 11).

In February, Kazuhiro Kobari paid 20,000 yen to the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Toshima Ward.

According to police, the suspect met the girl through Twitter after he posted a message indicating that he was seeking a partner for a papa katsu arrangement, a code phrase meaning enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

“I am interested in women younger than me, and I have had relationships with about six girls I met through dating sites and other means,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the suspect for participation in other crimes.