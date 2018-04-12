Tokyo: Man, 24, accused of illicit encounter with teenage girl

April 12, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News

Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Kazuhiro Kobari
Kazuhiro Kobari (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male contract employee for Japan Post over an alleged illicit encounter with a high school girl earlier this year, reports TBS News (Apr. 11).

In February, Kazuhiro Kobari paid 20,000 yen to the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Toshima Ward.

According to police, the suspect met the girl through Twitter after he posted a message indicating that he was seeking a partner for a papa katsu arrangement, a code phrase meaning enjo kosai, or compensated dating.

“I am interested in women younger than me, and I have had relationships with about six girls I met through dating sites and other means,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Police are now investigating the suspect for participation in other crimes.

Facebook Comments
Share
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Paradise Inn

Related Articles