TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing his stepfather at their residence in Utsunomiya City on Wednesday, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 12).

At around 8:00 p.m., Hiroyuki Tanaka, a temporary worker, allegedly wielded a knife in stabbing his stepfather, 53-year-old Toshiaki, in the abdomen in the kitchen of the residence.

After being rushed to a hospital, Toshiaki confirmed dead, according to police.

“I stabbed him, but I did not intend to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police in partially denying the allegations.

According to police, the suspect is the son of Toshiaki’s wife from a previous marriage. Prior to the incident, the suspect and his stepfather got into an argument.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.