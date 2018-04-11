Chiba: 1 woman found dead, another alive in vehicle in parking area

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police suspect that an elderly woman died while her daughter survived in an attempted double-suicide inside a vehicle in a parking area in the town of Shisui, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 11).

At around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police found the woman dead in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the Higashi Kanto Expressway Shisui Parking Area. A middle-aged woman who was found conscious in the driver’s seat was rushed to a hospital in a condition not considered life-threatening.

According to police, the two women are believed to be a mother, aged in her 70s, and daughter, aged in her 40s, from Nagano Prefecture. When they were discovered by police, both persons had sheets over their bodies, and the vehicle was locked.

Prior to the discovery, the husband of the elderly woman alerted police after receiving a telephone call from their daughter in which she said they were “committing suicide together.” She also divulged the location of the vehicle.

Police are now attempting to determine the cause of death of the elderly woman and confirming her identity and that of the other woman.