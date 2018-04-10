Tokyo: Man, 29, used smartphone app to stalk girlfriend

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of using a smartphone application to stalk his girlfriend, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 9).

On roughly 80 occasions between January and March, Kenta Miyazawa, a resident of Nerima Ward, allegedly used a smartphone application to track the movements of his girlfriend.

On January 20, Miyazawa used the finger of his girlfriend while she was sleeping unlock her smartphone and install the application that tracks movements via a satellite-based navigation system. Will monitoring her at one point last month, he sent her a message that asked if she was currently in the Omiya area of Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture.

Miyazawa, who has been accused of unjust use of electromagnetic data and violating the Stalker Control Law, admits to the allegations. “I did it because I was worried about her,” the suspect was quoted by the Yotsuya Police Station.

According to police, the couple began their relationship in 2014. After they broke up at the end of last month, police arrested Miyazawa for threatening to kill the woman.