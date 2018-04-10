Chiba cops nab doctor for illicit filming of woman with spy cam

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old doctor for allegedly taking illicit films of a woman at a railway station in Chiba City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 8).

At around 4:45 p.m., Takahiro Ishii, who works at a hospital in the city, allegedly used camera concealed inside a pen to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage up the skirt of the woman, a 26-year-old company employee, as she rode an escalator at JR Chiba Station.

A plain-clothes police officer on patrol began questioning Ishii after observing him following the woman from behind. During the interview, the officer found the pen in the shirt of the suspect.

During the incident, the suspect was on his way home from the hospital.