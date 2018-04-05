Tokyo: Woman chases down attackers after mugging

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men after for mugging a woman who pursued the pair after the incident earlier this week, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 4).

At around 10:40 p.m. on April 1, Yukio Uematsu, 50, and Kazushi Iwai, 36, pushed the woman, 27, to the ground from behind as she returned home on a road in the Kita-Otsuka area of Toshima Ward. They then grabbed her handbag, containing about 18,000 yen in cash, before fleeing the scene.

The woman then pursued the suspects. After locating Uematsu at a convenience store about 100 meters from the crime scene, she alerted police, who arrived and apprehended the suspect.

The woman suffered a minor injury to her right knee in the incident, according to police.

On Tuesday morning, Iwai placed telephone call from Nerima Ward in surrendering to police.

Iwai told police that Uematsu was the ringleader for the caper in admitting to the allegations. However, Uematsu only partially acknowledges the charges, telling police that he did not take the bag.