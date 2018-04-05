Gunma: Woman, 42, arrested for dumping body of newborn at rest home

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman for allegedly leaving the body of her newborn at a rest home in Maebashi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 4).

After giving birth in a toilet in a park, Chiaki Kobayashi allegedly placed the body inside a black bag and left it at an entrance of the rest home, located in the Kamishindenmachi area, at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a previous report, the body was found on Monday morning. The results of an autopsy did not reveal the cause of death, according to the Maebashi Police Station.

Kobayashi surfaced as a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage. She was apprehended at an internet cafe on Tuesday night.

Kobayashi, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations. “I wanted a memorial service [for the child],” the suspect was quoted by police in explaining why she chose the rest home to abandon the body.

Kobayashi is not married. Though she knew she was pregnant, she did not receive a gynecological exam, police said. “I didn’t want my family or acquaintances to find out,” the suspect added.