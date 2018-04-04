Fukushima: Man arrives at police station with father’s corpse in car

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police are questioning a 43-year-old man who surrendered with the corpse believed to be that of his father inside a vehicle in Fukushima City, reports TBS News (Apr. 3).

At just past 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the man arrived at headquarters of the riot squad of the Fukushima Prefectural Police with the corpse likely belonging to 77-year-old farmer Yoshiharu Kato inside the vehicle.

“Stress built up and I killed him in a field,” the man told police.

According to police, the farmer lives near the station with his son. An examination of his body revealed signs of strangulation.

Following questioning, police expect to arrest the man on suspicion of murder.