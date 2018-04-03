AKB48 member suffers head injury in fall from stage

SAITAMA (TR) – A member of the idol group AKB48 suffered a head injury after she fell off the stage during a concert in Saitama City, the group’s management agency said on Monday.

In a message on the site of group, management agency AKS Co. said that Kaori Inagaki, 20, suffered a fracture to the back of her head after she tumbled off the stage during the last song of the group’s concert at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday.

Inagaki, who never lost consciousness, was treated at a hospital following the incident. She was scheduled to undergo another examination on Monday.

“Temporarily, she will concentrate on treatment,” the agency said, “and activities will cease until she recovers.”