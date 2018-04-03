Aichi: Man attempted robbery of Nagoya convenience store to ‘go to prison’

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police arrested a 48-year-old man after he attempted to rob a convenience store in Nagoya on Monday in an effort to be sent to prison, reports the Nagoya Broadcasting Network (Apr. 2).

At around 1:00 p.m., Kenichi Yoshii, of no known occupation, entered an outlet of chain 7-Eleven in the Shinsakae area of Naka Ward and thrust a pair of scissors before the 39-year-old female manager while demanding sales proceeds from a register.

Police arriving at the scene arrested Yoshii on suspicion of attempted robbery. “I hate the world now,” the suspect told officers. “I thought that I would go to prison if the police caught me.”

At the time of the incident, there was a customer inside the store. However, police reported no injuries.