Tokyo: Pair suspected in dozens of thefts in Kanto

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men who are suspected in dozens of burglaries in the Kanto area, reports TBS News (Apr. 2).

In February, Taiki Emoto and Sho Tanaka, both 27, allegedly used a crowbar to break into a golf practice ground in Saitama City, Saitama Prefecture. They then stole golf balls, gloves and other items valued at around 400,000 yen.

The suspects, who have been accused of theft, admit to the allegations, telling they did it because they had no money. “Between the two of us, we have done this about 30 times,” Emoto was quoted by police.

Prior to the arrests of the suspects, police searched Emoto’s residence as a part of an investigation into another incident and discovered a large amount of golf-related equipment.

Beginning last summer, the suspects are believed to have targeted offices in Tokyo and Chiba, Saitama and Ibraki prefectures in carrying out similar thefts.