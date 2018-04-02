Tokyo: Elderly woman dies after repeated assaults by son

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with the death of his mother at the residence they share in Itabashi Ward, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 30).

On March 29, Yuji Uehara alerted emergency services, saying that his mother, 86-year-old Reiko, had fallen out of bed and was unconscious. Personnel arriving at the residence, located in the Takashimadaira area, confirmed the woman dead at the scene.

According to the Takashimadaira Police Station, the woman had bruises on her face and body.

Police later arrested Uehara on suspicion of inflicting injury. “Because she didn’t listen to what I said I beat her with a slipper and my hands,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Uehara moved into the residence to serve as his mother’s nurse in the summer of last year. Police believe that he repeatedly assaulted his mother between March 19 and 29.

Police planned to conduct an autopsy to determine if the assault was connected to the death of the woman.