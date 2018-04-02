Saitama: Woman groped, robbed on road in Toda

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman was molested and robbed as she commuted home in Toda City early Sunday, reports TBS News (Apr. 1).

At around 1 a.m., an unknown perpetrator came up from behind the woman, aged in her 30s, on a sidewalk fronting a river in the Bijogi area and embraced her while fondling her breasts.

After the woman resisted the attack, the suspect took her shoulder bag, containing 80,000 yen in cash, and fled the scene.

The woman was not injured in the incident, according to police.

The perpetrator is believed to be in his 30s. Standing around 175 centimeters tall, he has long black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a khaki jacket and beige pants, police said.

Police are now examining security camera footage in attempting to identify the suspect. His whereabouts area sought on suspicion of indecent assault and robbery.