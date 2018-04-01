Tokyo: Murder-suicide suspected after 3 corpses found in vehicle and residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the corpses of three family members and their pet dog were found in two locations in the capital on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 30).

At around 8:15 a.m., police were alerted to a supermarket parking lot in the Takinogawa area of Kita Ward after the bodies of Michiko Suzuki, 67, and her son, 44-year-old Shinichi, were found inside a locked vehicle.

According to police, the necks of both bodies had multiple cable ties wrapped around their necks. As well, police found the corpse of what is believed to be their pet dog with a leash around its neck between the two bodies.

Officers later visited the residence where both persons lived in Itabashi Ward and discovered the body of Suzuki’s husband, 69-year-old Nobuo, with a cable tie around his neck. As well, police found the text “exhausted” written in lipstick on a mirror.

Police did not reveal why the case is being considered a murder-suicide aside from saying that an examination of security camera footage showed Shinichi purchasing cable ties at a discount shop in Toshima Ward at around 1:30 a.m. on the same day the bodies were found, according to TBS News (Mar. 30).