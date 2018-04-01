Saitama: Yakuza attacks convenience store clerk with chisel

in Kazo City
Saitama police arrested a gang member for allegedly attacking a convenience store employee with a chisel in Kazo City on Friday (Twitter)

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly attacking a convenience store employee with a chisel in Kazo City early Friday, reports (Mar. 30).

At around 1:00 a.m., Yutaka Yamane, a 34-year-old member of the Yamaguchi-gumi, stabbed a 19-year-old male employee of an outlet of 7-Eleven, located in the Kuge area, in the head and side.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Yamane, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to stab a person, anyone was fine,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the gangster complained about a piece of equipment in the store prior to the incident. After he requested the clerk to come outside to the parking lot, he carried out the attack.

Tokyo Style

