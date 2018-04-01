OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old man after a stabbing at a convenience store in Osaka City’s Tennoji Ward left one person injured, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 31).

At around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Kazunori Kawakami, a resident of Nishinari Ward, allegedly used a knife to stab a 29-year-old male employee of an outlet of Family Mart, located near Tennoji Park, in the back. He then fled the scene.

According to police, the victim, who was not acquainted with the suspect, suffered an injury that is expected to require one week to heal.

After police issued a description of the suspect, including that he was wearing a black cap, white shirt and blue jeans, he was apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder.

Kawakami, however, partially denies the allegations, saying that he had no intention of killing the employee. “Our eyes met, I got angry, and stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted by police.