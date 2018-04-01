Aichi: Man, 34, accused of confining ex-girlfriend in residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man for confining his former girlfriend inside his residence in Nagoya for nearly two days, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Mar. 31).

At around 11 p.m. on March 27, Shinichi Asano is alleged to have begun confining the woman, aged in her 20s, after she arrived at the apartment, located in the Hanazukacho area of Nakagawa Ward.

The suspect held her inside by threatening to kill her if she attempted to escape. “I don’t know what will happen if you leave,” he reportedly said.

Asano denies the allegations, saying that he never threatened the victim, according to the Ayase Police Station.

The woman visited the residence of the suspect to collect her belongings after their relationship ended. The suspect and the woman lived at the residence starting sometime in March after moving from Tokyo, police said.

The day after the confinement began, the woman sought help from a male acquaintance via the smartphone application Line. Police entered the apartment at around noon on the following day.