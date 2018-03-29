Fukuoka: NHK employee not prosecuted over alleged assault of taxi driver

FUKUOKA (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a reporter for public broadcaster NHK for allegedly assaulting a driver in Kurume City last year, reports Nippon News Network (Mar. 29).

In December, Seiichiro Sakamoto, a 45-year-old reporter for the Kurume branch office, allegedly used his hand to push the chest of the part-time driver, 26, on a road in the Mutsumonmachi area. He then balled his hand into a fist and punched the driver in the stomach.

On Wednesday, the Kurume District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Sakamoto after “consideration of various matters.”

Sakamoto, who was accused of assault, denied the allegations upon his arrest. “It is not factual that an assault took place,” the suspected was quoted by police.

According to police, the man was not injured in the incident. He filed a claim with police the next day.

It is suspected that Sakamoto was drinking prior to the incident, which took place after an argument erupted over a parking space.